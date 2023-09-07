Officials say Brunswick County Schools students made gains last year

(Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools performed well in comparison to statewide results based on End-of-Grade and End-of-Course proficiency results, according to results released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The report says the district was at or above the statewide average in Elementary Reading, Elementary Math, Elementary Science, Middle School Math, High School Math, and High School Science.

Most schools within the district maintained their growth status from the previous school year, while three schools improved their status.

The following schools met growth:

· Lincoln Elementary School

· Southport Elementary School

· Cedar Grove Middle School

· Leland Middle School

The following schools exceeded growth:

· Town Creek Elementary School

· Union Elementary School

· Waccamaw School

· Brunswick County Early College High School

“Brunswick County Schools will remain steadfast in our commitment to providing every student with a quality academic experience that will pave the way for future success,” stated Superintendent Dale Cole. “As we begin the 2023-2024 school year, we will focus on continuous and targeted school improvement that will lead our district to even greater achievement. We ask that our parents and community stakeholders continue to partner with us as we work to move the school district forward together.”