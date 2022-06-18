Officials searching for SC man wanted for murder in Robeson County

Credit: Robeson County Sheriff's Office

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WWAY) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a South Carolina man who is wanted for a murder that took place during a Fairmont home invasion in May.

Deputies say they were called to a home on the 9000 block of the Highway 130 Bypass on Monday, May 23rd in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, 20-year-old Shawn T. Campbell was found dead inside of the residence.

Officials have charged 30-year-old Jason Tyvon McRae of Dillon, South Carolina with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging fire within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of fire by a felon, and felony conspiracy.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions

Multiple agencies including the Fairmont Police Department, and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Officials ask if you have any information on the whereabouts of Jason McRae or the case, they are asked to contact either the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 774-1432.