Officials still determining cause of death for Wilmington man who died at Carolina Beach on Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach Fire Department and Novant Health NHRMC EMS were dispatched to Sandfiddler Ln beach access in reference to a subject not breathing early Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, good samaritans had already pulled the male from the water.

Life saving measures by responders on scene were unsuccessful.

The male has been identified as Ricky Lee Hyde, a 33-year-old male from Wilmington, NC. His next of kin has been notified.

The Carolina Beach Police Department is awaiting results from the NC Medical Examiner’s office for the official cause of death.

No suspicious circumstances were identified by investigators on scene.