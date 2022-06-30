Officials warn against fireworks amid dry condition

A wildfire in the Cape Fear could be detrimental due to current events and conditions.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Fourth of July weekend is almost here but with much of the Cape Fear in moderate drought conditions, officials are warning you against using fireworks.

“The ground is so dry we’re advising people to leave the fireworks for the professionals,” said Southport’s Fire Chief.

According to the National Association of State Fire Marshal, fires from fireworks cause about $ 20 million in damages every year.

Shane Hardee works for the North Carolina Forest Service.

“Some folks have received light rain, fuel conditions are still very dry so we hope that they would attend those organized displays, to prevent any unwanted wildfires in the area.”

On Tuesday, Brunswick County issued a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county, burning within 100 feet of any structure is not allowed, however, charcoal, gas grills, and fireworks are excluded.

TNT sales technician Sabrina Jarman has a stand at the Shoppes at Westgate Shopping Center in Leland, she said Wednesday has been her busiest day so far.

“Since we are in a drought we recommend always having a water hose nearby,” she said.

Safety is always important when handling fireworks, according to Jarman.

“Because you can cause damage when you’re in a field, or by woods or people’s houses.”

According to Jarman, sparklers are very popular but advises parents always supervise children when handling them, they are extremely hot, and added fireworks from South Carolina aren’t allowed in this state.

According to Southport’s Fire Chief, those caught bringing fireworks illegally across the border, face stiff fines, and even a misdemeanor charge, and recommend people attend a professionally organized event.

“Anything that leaves ground is not legal in the state of North Carolina,” he said. “There’s a lot of firework displays in Southeast North Carolina that you can enjoy without doing your own display.”

According to the North Carolina Forest Service, a wildfire in the Cape Fear could be detrimental, most of their resources are fighting the Ferebee Road Wildfire in Hyde County.