Ohio man arrested in Surf City for alleged sexual offenses during vacation

Michael Davis Wells has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault (Photo: Surf City Police Department)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man from Ohio has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault while on vacation in Surf City.

40-year-old Michael Davis Wells from Columbus was originally arrested on September 21, 2021, when Surf City officers responded to a call for service at 1702 S. Shore Drive regarding the alleged assault. Wells was taken into custody and arrested for misdemeanor child abuse.

At a later date, the Surf City Police Department says they received a sexual assault report from the Commercial Point Police Department in Ohio.

The complaint alleged a juvenile had been sexually assaulted. After the report was made, it was determined that the incident occurred in Surf City.

Michael Wells was charged with statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, first-degree statutory sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child.

Wells was then subsequently charged with interfering with a witness.

Wells was placed under a $250,000 bond and is awaiting trial.