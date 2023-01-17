Old Crow Medicine Show announced as Azalea Festival Friday night concert

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Azalea Festival has announced its Friday night concert.

Old Crow Medicine Show will perform on April 14.

Old Crow Medicine Show is Nashville-based roots band has been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and went double-platinum for their iconic hit single “Wagon Wheel”. The band is made up of Ketch Secor (fiddle, harmonica, guitar, banjo, vocals) – Morgan Jahnig (upright bass) – Cory Younts (mandolin, keyboards, drums, vocals) – Jerry Pentecost (drums, mandolin) – Mike Harris (slide guitar, guitar, mandolin, banjo, dobro, vocals) Mason Via (guitar, gitjo, vocals)

Their album, Paint This Town marks the first album created in their own Hartland Studio: an East Nashville spot the band acquired in early 2020.

Paint This Town delivers a trio of songs that delve into matters of race and hate and systems of power, embedding each track with Old Crow’s vision for a more harmonious future.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.