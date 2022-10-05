Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland

Courtesy: Annick Joseph | WWAY

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway.

Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year.

This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way.

Nearly 800 feet of new road, curb, and gutter, as well as stormwater infrastructure, sidewalks, and street lights are part of the project.

The contractor is currently backfilling the pond, followed by stormwater infrastructure which will be placed before the above-ground work.

According to Leland’s Town Engineer Adrianna Webb, drivers will greatly benefit once the project is complete.

“So. as we see more development within the Waterford area this extension will alleviate traffic and alleviate any congestion,” she said. “It’s provide another connection into the residential Waterford section off Highway 17, to go up Olde Regeant Way”

According to Weber, street lights will be installed once the roadway and sidewalk are completed.