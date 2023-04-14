Oldest North Carolina synagogue restorations are underway since 2020 closure

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Temple of Israel was built in 1876 in Downtown Wilmington, making it the oldest synagogue in North Carolina.

With numerous challenges, such as lingering damage from Hurricane Florence, then Covid-19 shutting its doors, it was time for restoration.

“The water seepage that had come in, we had to mitigate that, so we worked on the roof. They’ve also worked on some drainage issues on the side and there’s some other things they can do to keep water from coming it, it’s difficult,” said Glenn Tetterton, Co-chair of the Restoration 150 Committee, which helped with fundraising for the renovations.

With needs such as moisture and mold remediation, exterior landscaping, and window restoration, the temple started raising money.

In 2021, a committee was formed to help raise funding for those projects and got help from unlikely sources.

“It’s really touching how the neighbors and friends who aren’t members gave. There were a lot of people who aren’t members here who see the historic significance of the building,” Tetterton added.

Beverly Tetterton, the Temple Board President when fundraising began, has a simple message for those who chose to help.

“Thank you so much for helping us and cheering us on to make this restoration happen,” she said.

The building cost to construct the temple in1876 was $20,000, equivalent to $500,000 in 2021, when funding was raised. The funding the synagogue received to help with the restorations, was that of $500,000.