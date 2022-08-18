One dead, another injured after overnight shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Chadbourn.

According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight Thursday.

One man died from his injuries and the other was transported to NHRMC. He remains in the hospital and is in stable condition.

It is unclear if the shootings happened in the same location.

The Chadbourn Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Chief Elliott asks anyone with information contact him or Detective Bethea at (910) 654-4146.