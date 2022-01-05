One dead in New Hanover County mobile home fire

Credit: Kevin Dumas/WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An investigation is underway into what sparked a deadly house fire in New Hanover County early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred in a mobile home located at 1680 North Kerr Avenue near Gordon Road.

According to New Hanover County Deputy Fire Marshal Ray Griswold, a passerby noticed flames coming from the roof of the mobile home around 5:30 a.m. and called 911.

Fire crews were already on the scene of another fire in the Castle Hayne area, Griswold said.

When firefighters arrived at North Kerr Avenue, Griswold said the mobile home was more than 50-percent engulfed with flames.

One person was found dead inside the home. The occupant was a man but Griswold could not release any other details about the victim.

No one else is believed to have lived at the home. The walls of the home are still standing but the fire completely gutted the interior.

The Wilmington Police Department had its drone unit on scene to assist in surveying damage of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.