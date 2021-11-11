One injured in early morning car crash on Carolina Beach road

WILMINGTON N.C. (WWAY) – One person is seriously injured after a crash between a car and a moped occurred near the intersection of Cathay and Carolina Beach roads early this morning.

According to the Highway Patrol, a car rear-ended a moped that was traveling south on Carolina Beach road. The driver was seriously injured and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

A state trooper tells us the driver of the car was cited for failure to reduce speed. Other charges are pending.