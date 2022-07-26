One Love Tennis’s first graduate heads to Princeton on scholarship

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — One Love Tennis is continuing to change the community for the better, as its first graduate is headed to her dream school on a full ride scholarship.

Former professional tennis star, Lenny Simpson began the tennis and education program nearly a decade ago, coming back to his hometown to offer student athletes the opportunity he was given.

“Whether it’s through tennis, education, and being the right kind of person. That’s the objective of One Love,” Simpson explained.

Simpson says the best example of all three is in his student, Nina Nobel. The rising college student has been in his program since she was eight years old. She just got accepted to Princeton on a full ride scholarship.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Nina. She’s literally grown up in this program,” Simpson smiled.

Working with One Love on both her serve and grades, Nobel excelled. She even joined a group of One Love student athletes to attend the U.S. open. That trip and her hard work led to Nobel receiving more than 50 college acceptance letters.

Simpson says One Love Tennis wouldn’t exist without countless community members pouring into their students and parents. He couldn’t be prouder of the results.

“For Nina to have the chance of a lifetime.”

If you’re interested in volunteering for One Love Tennis, click this link for more information.