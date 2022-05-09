One man charged with murder after weekend shooting in Wilmington

Jonathan Casey Rashad Burgess (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man has been charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in Wilmington.

On Saturday just after 10 am, Wilmington Police responded to the 700 block of Galley Lane in reference to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

25-year-old Alexandra Faith Gillikin died at the scene and 30-year-old Nicholas Raspino was taken to Novant Health NHRMC and is currently in critical condition.

33-year-old Jonathan Casey Rashad Burgess has been charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, and Firing into an Occupied Vehicle. He is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center without bond.