Update: One person dead, another critical following Saturday morning shooting in Wilmington

Credit: Celeste Smith/WWAY

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — One person is dead and another in critical condition following a shooting that took place late Saturday morning in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police, police responded around 10 a.m. to the incident in the 700 block of Galley Lane near an apartment complex.

One woman died of her injuries on the scene. The other victim, a male was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The shooting is under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use the WPD app.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.