One man in hospital after shooting on S. 9th Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD units responded to the 500 block of S. 9th St. Thursday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. in reference to one male who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Novant Health NHRMC by EMS.

His condition is unknown at this time.

WPD detectives are investigating this assault.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.

We will update you on this story as more information becomes available.