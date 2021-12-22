One of three suspects identified in Bladenboro robbery/carjacking

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– One of three suspects in a brazen daylight robbery and carjacking in Bladenboro has been identified. Nasheem Troy, 18, of Lumberton made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Troy and two juveniles are accused of robbing 81 year old Mitchell Hughes Monday afternoon in the Village Oaks Apartments community. Hughes says he was held at gunpoint, and the three took his possessions, including his wallet… before stealing his car. His car was later found in Fairmont, being driven by one of the suspects. All three were arrested on Tuesday, but because two of them are minors, their names and mugshots will not be released.

Troy is charged with Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. He’s being held in the Bladen County Jail under a $75,000 bond.