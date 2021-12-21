Police: Three teens arrested for carjacking elderly man in Bladenboro

(Photo: MGN Online)

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — Police say three teens have been arrested for carjacking an elderly man in Bladenboro.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the Village Oaks Apartment community on Monday.

The trio reportedly followed an 81-year-old man to his home and held him at gunpoint while taking all of his possessions including his wallet. They took off in the victim’s car.

The elderly man was not hurt.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the three suspects had been arrested. Their names and photos won’t be released as they are under 18 years old.