One person dead in crash involving log truck in Riegelwood

NC Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash involving car and log truck on September 12, 2023 (Photo: WWAY)

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — An intersection on Highway 87 is closed as the NC Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash in Riegelwood.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. near John L. Riegel Road.

According to a state trooper at the scene, a blue sedan and a log truck were both heading north on Highway 87, when the log truck stopped at the intersection. The sedan didn’t slow down and slammed into the back of the log truck.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene.

The intersection of Hwy 87 and John L. Riegel is closed and is estimated to stay closed until around 10:00 a.m.

No word yet on the identity of the driver.