One person killed in Wilmington crash

One person is dead following a crash in Wilmington Tuesday night (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Wilmington on Tuesday evening.

The Wilmington Police Department responded to the crash in the 700 block of S. College Road just after 10:00 p.m.

According to police, two vehicles collided, killing one person.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family can be notified.

This case is still under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.