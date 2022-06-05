One person rescued from fire at Mill Creek Apartments

Officials responding to fire at Mills Creek Apartments (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officials are fighting a fire at Mill Creek Apartments in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police say the call came in around 6:22 pm.

One person was rescued from the fire and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. They are expected to be okay.

Patrick Avenue remains closed, even if you are a resident. Police are asking people to avoid the area. If you live in the complex, you may walk down to your unit but you cannot drive there.

Police say the fire is mostly contained.