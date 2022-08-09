‘One proud dad:’ Brunswick Co. brothers make it to Dixie League World Series on two different teams

A "once in a lifetime" experience.

The Pszczultkoski brothers made it to the Dixie League Championships (Photo: The Pszczultkoskis)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two teams from Brunswick County made it to the Dixie League Baseball World Series this summer and one family is celebrating big.

Kyle and Priscilla Pszczultkoski’s sons, 8-year-old Kolton and 14-year-old Camden, play on two different teams in the Dixie Youth League.

Kolton’s team won the 8U World Series game played in Alabama against Alabama. He says he will hold onto the memory forever.

“It was great,” Kolton said. “Like a once in a lifetime.”

Camden’s team also played in the 13 to 14 year-old championship game in Louisiana, falling just short of winning it all against Mississippi.

“Once again, what he said, it’s a once in a lifetime. Like that’s not something you get to experience a lot,” Camden said. “I just tried to soak in every moment I got there. No matter if we win or lose we’re still champions walking out of there.”

The brothers have been playing baseball since they were toddlers. Their love of the sport all started with their dad, Kyle, who played baseball when he was growing up as well.

“To see the level that they’ve actually played, I mean, they’ve superseded me. To see that their hard work is paying off,” Kyle said. “They both got to go to the world series this year, I was never able to be a part of anything like that.”

While the two made it to the World Series, they’re still looking up to their number one.

“It’s awesome being able to do what your dad did. I think it feels amazing to be able to do that,” Camden said.

Kolton and Camden have dreams of going pro, hoping to play for teams like the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Angels.

Even though no one can know for certain if professional baseball is what the future holds, one thing is for certain.

“I’d be one proud dad that’s for sure. I’m proud of them already. Whether they make the pros or they never make the pros, I’m already proud just for them to come out here and compete,” Kyle said. “Whatever they end up doing in their lives, I’ll just continue to support them and just make they understand hard work is going to get them where they need to be.”

Camden will start his freshman year at South Brunswick High School and hopes to continue his baseball career playing for the school’s team.