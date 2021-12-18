One teen dead, two others injured after shooting at a party in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — One teen is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting at a party Friday night at a community in between Chadbourn and Cerro Gordo.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 10:37 p.m. last night in the 5 Points community.

Officials say a car pulled up to the large crowd who were celebrating a birthday that night when an argument started between partygoers and the people in the car. The people in the car began to fire shots, partygoers returned gunfire.

18-year-old Markel Evans was shot and killed. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were also struck with gunfire but are now in stable condition.

Around the same time, a separate shooting happened in Chadbourn, injuring another 16-year-old. There is no word on her condition.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has asked if you have any tips to contact their office.