One woman shares the story of her brother who died from a fentanyl overdose

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The fentanyl crisis is affecting families across the U.S. and right here in Southeastern North Carolina.

According to the CDC, the synthetic opioid is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, which makes it extremely addicting and deadly.

We spoke with Kristy English, the sister of Eddie Taylor. Taylor died this past year, after years of struggling with drug addiction.

“He tried really hard to get sober for his sons and, um, and I think that is what really motivated him to do better,” English said.

Taylor’s cause of death was ruled a fentanyl overdose.

English said it’s likely her brother didn’t know the drugs he took contained the opioid and that’s often the case for many people who battle addiction.

“I don’t think he had a clue. He didn’t wanna die. He fought to stay here, he fought really hard and he just didn’t, it didn’t work,” English said.

Coastal Horizons works to help people in a similar situation to Eddie’s.

We spoke with Coastal Horizons’ New Hanover Clinical Director, Rachel Crouse, who said she sees cases like this far too often.

“One of the reasons it’s so dangerous is that it’s often mixed in with other substances. So, individuals who might think they’re using opioids, might not be using opioids,” Crouse said.

English says she remembers the person Eddie was and has decided to advocate for those who need recovery help.

“Because Eddie left this world so unexpectedly, I wanna be his voice,” English said.

English says she hopes Eddie’s story will inspire others battling addiction to seek help and those watching a loved one struggle — a reason to support them during their journey to sobriety.