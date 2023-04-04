Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a one-year-old neutered cat looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 1-year-old neutered male cat. He is very vocal, especially at feeding time, and will let you know when his food dish is empty. He has been very loving towards staff and enjoys attention. This furry companion enjoys being a part of anything you are doing. NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Serivces Unit asks a meet and greet is required if you have dogs. Join Matt Bennett and Stephen Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn more about becoming a home for this cat.

The pet fee is now available to pay online, or you can visit the NHC Sherriff’s Office Animal Services Unit Shelter at 180 Division Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401.