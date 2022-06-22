Only a quarter of eligible NC kids receive COVID vaccine, data shows

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Children, as young as 6 months, are now authorized to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are some indications the demand to vaccinate North Carolina kids might not be strong.

The latest information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows 38% of children 5-17 years old have received at last one dose and then roughly a quarter of eligible kids 5-11 years old got a vaccine.

“For me, I have to do more research to make sure it won’t affect my children,” said Wakefield parent Jasmene Brown.

The vaccine that kids are getting has a smaller dosage.

“For the Moderna, it’s 25 micrograms in each shot and that’s half the amount that’s in the adult shots,” said UNC Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. David Wohl.

These efforts are ramping up as testing is winding down.

Thousands of residents are still relying on these sites week after week.