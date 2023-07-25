Open champion Brian Harman has ties to Wilmington company MegaCorp

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The professional golf major season has officially come to a close.

The latest Open champion has ties to the Wilmington area.

Brian Harman from Savannah Georgia has just won the Open across the pond in England.

His sponsor, MegaCorp, is headquartered in Wilmington across from Mayfaire Town Center.

MegaCorp is a logistics and freight brokerage firm.

Katie Braskett is a spokeswoman for MegaCorp.

She said the company is thrilled to be part of Harman’s journey and excited for the increased visibility for the company.

“It brings a lot of eyes on the Wilmington community in general since we’re headquartered here in Wilmington. I think it’s a very positive thing for Wilmington and for MegaCorp,” Braskett said.

Harman’s next move is contingent upon him being selected to be a part in the U.S. team competing for the Ryder Cup.

It’ll take place in Italy on Friday, September 29.

Harman’s last win was also here in Wilmington when the Wells Fargo Championship was held at Eagle Point back in 2017.