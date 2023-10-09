Operation Crash Reduction taking place this week

Operation Crash Reduction has begun (Photo: Pexels)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program has kicked off Operation Crash Reduction.

The campaign runs from October 9th through October 15th.

The purpose of the campaign is to save lives and raise awareness about the importance of safe driving.

During the campaign, law enforcement agencies will be making sure drivers and passengers are buckled up across the state. They will also be checking to see if young children are securely fastened in child safety seats.

Agencies will be working together to educate drivers and passengers on the importance of wearing a seat belt.