‘Operation Medicine Cabinet’ collecting unwanted prescriptions Wednesday in Southport

You can drop unwanted medications off at an event Wednesday in Southport (Photo: MGN)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you have any expired or unwanted prescription medications you want to get rid of, an event is being held Wednesday to take them off your hands.

A drive-thru collection is taking place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Dosher Memorial Hosptial in Southport.

People can drop their medications off at the front entrance to the hospital.