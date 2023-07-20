Operation Pretty Things supplying middle school girls with care packages

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One non-profit organization equipping middle school girls with products and information on intimate partner violence.

Founder and Executive Director of Operation Pretty Thing, Missy Bennett, said today was a “passion project” for her.

At the Harrelson Center in Downtown Wilmington, dozens of New Hanover County high school girls gathered to prepare “locker boxes” designed for girls ages 11 to 14.

The box includes hygiene, beauty, and self-care essentials.

Most importantly, it includes a list of red flags to be made aware of when starting a romantic relationship.

Volunteer Chloe Carter said she is happy to know she is helping some of the younger girls out.

“Whenever I was young, I wished I had someone to actually go to for these things and this definitely will help young girls who are afraid to reach out,” Carter said.

Volunteers today packaged a total of 600 boxes, with plans to distribute more.