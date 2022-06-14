Outdoor workers combat heat as temperatures rise and a doctor offers safety tips

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — With temperatures in the 90’s across the Cape Fear on Tuesday, many who work outdoors are taking additional steps to remain safe in the heat.

Those who work outdoors for long periods this time of year are at risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“If you’re not accustomed to working outside in the heat, and it’s suddenly hotter and more humid, you know, everybody is at risk, if you’ve already been working out in the heat, or used to exerting yourself you’re a bit at a lower risk, but everybody needs to be mindful of how they behave in the heat,” said Dr. David Schultz, Wilmington Health Chief Medical Officer.

Heat exhaustion can make you feel nauseous, lightheaded, fatigued, and cause excessive sweating. Heat stroke can cause loss of consciousness, and can be fatal.

WWAY spoke with a field supervisor with Odyssey Mechanical, who shared how he and other members of his team stay cool when working outdoors.

“The managers and stuff, and the contractors and stuff, –they know what’s going on. I mean we all know what it is. So, they expect us to take breaks and stuff like that, drink a lot of water. I mean, you can only do so much. So, that’s all we’re trying to do, and trying to get the job done,” said Chad Moore, Odyssey Mechanical field supervisor

People who work outdoors are advised to wear loose fitting clothes, hats to block the sun, and take numerous breaks to help cool down.

“At the treatment level, if you get signs or symptoms of heat exhaustion is get out of the heat, rapidly cool down. So, you know, wetting down, with cool water, cold/cool showers, drinking cool fluids, all of that and getting out of the heat. Those are the essential,” said Dr. Schultz.

Those who are ages 65 and up are said to be at a higher risk for heat illnesses.