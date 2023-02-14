Outer Banks Boil Company coming to Oak Island

Outer Banks Boil Company is coming soon to the Publix Shopping Center in Oak Island (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Oak Island.

Outer Banks Boil Company is coming to the Publix Shopping Center on East Oak Island Drive.

The restaurant chain opened in 2016 in Corolla, NC after a UNCW graduate came up with the idea during his senior year at the university for a project.

The Oak Island location marks the fourth location in North Carolina and the tenth location overall.

An opening date has not yet been announced.