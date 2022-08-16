Outreach programs ensure homeless people have access to Rape Crisis Center

You can reach the Rape Crisis Center hotline at 910-392-7460.

(Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following an arrest of a homeless man police say sexually assaulted a homeless woman in downtown Wilmington, WWAY spoke to an organization with resources available for victims.

If you’re in crisis, help is available 24/7 at the Rape Crisis Center of Coastal Horizons. The non-profit helps victims of sexual violence in a number of ways like counseling them on the hotline and in person, going with them to the hospital, and supporting them through interviews with law enforcement.

RCC Program Manager Chelsea Croom says the first step in every case is believing people who contact them for help.

“We treat everyone the same that walks in here. There’s no judgement whatsoever. Anybody, any gender, non-binary, anybody is safe coming here and speaking with us or calling the crisis line,” Croom said.

While their services are available to everyone, some people may not be aware they even exist — especially people who are experiencing homelessness. That’s why Croom says they do outreach programs at places like the Salvation Army. During the programs, advocates and therapists talk about sexual assault and the services the Rape Crisis Center provides.

“It kind of brings us to them, because if they don’t know we exist they aren’t going to reach out — obviously,” Croom said. “They don’t have access to a lot of the things that would let them know that we’re here.”

In addition to the Salvation Army, the RCC frequently works with First Fruit Ministries, The Good Shepherd Center, and more. Croom says they take pride in their community partnerships.

These programs often result in people coming forward to connect with available services.

“Not everyone has a supportive family, friends, all of that, especially people who are homeless or experiencing homelessness,” Croom said. “It’s really important that they know that we’re here and there’s no judgement. We’re going to treat everybody exactly the same and we’re going to help them as much as we possibly can.”

If a person seeking services does not have a ride to the RCC, Croom says they can help arrange transportation. Additionally, they work to connect people with housing at the Good Shepherd Center and other locations if necessary following an assault.

On average, Croom says they respond to about 100 to 150 hospital calls per year. Just in the last year, she says they’ve received 200 crisis calls to their hotline.

You can reach the Rape Crisis Center hotline at 910-392-7460. For more information on the RCC, visit here.