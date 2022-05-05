Over 4,000 grams of meth and 740 grams of cocaine seized in Wilmington arrest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After investigating for several months, the Wilmington Police Department Special Investigations Division (SID), in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), recently executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Manly Avenue.

26-year-old Marcos Montiel-Lopez from Wilmington and 31-year-old Bianca Leon-Perez from Burgaw were taken into custody after investigators seized more than 4,322 grams of Methamphetamine and over 744 grams of Cocaine.

Montiel-Lopez was charged with Trafficking Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking Cocaine by Manufacture, Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession, Trafficking Methamphetamine by Manufacture, Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute (PWISD) Cocaine, PWISD Methamphetamine, Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possession of a Controlled Substance W/N 1000 FT. of School, Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possession of a Controlled Substance W/N 1000 FT. of Park, and Resist/Delay/Obstruct (2x).

Leon-Perez was charged with Trafficking Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking Cocaine by Manufacture, Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession, Trafficking Methamphetamine by Manufacture, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Methamphetamine, Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possession of a Controlled Substance W/N 1000 FT. of School, and Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possession of a Controlled Substance W/N 1000 FT. of Park.

Both individuals are currently behind bars at the NHCSO Detention Center and are being held under a 10-million dollar secured bond.