Overhaul of NC liquor laws could bring back Sunday sales, happy hour

RALEIGH (WRAL) — A major overhaul of North Carolina’s alcohol laws, which would allow Sunday liquor sales and happy hour drink specials, cleared a key hurdle Tuesday at the statehouse, though its ultimate fate is unclear.

Senate Bill 527 cleared the House Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee Tuesday on a unanimous vote. It would let local governments open their ABC stores at 10 a.m. or later on Sundays, undoing a statewide prohibition. They would have the same option on holidays, except Christmas and Thanksgiving.

A state prohibition on happy hours would also be undone, again allowing local government leaders to authorize the change by passing an ordinance.

The measure would also restore a pandemic-era rule allowing restaurants to sell mixed drinks to go and for delivery. There’s also a bill section cutting liquor taxes for a Durham Company that wants to send whiskey into outer space.

On Tuesday lawmakers added a new provision to the bill that would let community colleges sell beer and wine at sporting events, something the legislature authorized for universities in 2019.

The bill would also simplify permitting and sales processes for restaurants and other ABC permit holders, something that community requested. For example: Right now businesses can only get their liquor from a designated warehouse, causing problems when that warehouse is out of a particular liquor. This bill would loosen that rule.

Despite the unanimous committee vote, two committee members complained that the bill doesn’t include changes sought by the state’s craft distillery industry. The bill is expected to run through two more House committees before it comes to the floor for a full chamber vote.

