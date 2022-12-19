Package delivery services prepare for last minute Christmas gifts to be shipped

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The holiday season can certainly be a stressful time of year and when it comes to making sure your loved ones get their gift on time, that’s another challenge.

According to downtown Wilmington UPS store owner Connie Bandfield, it’s busier this week than many others.

“We do see quite a difference, this past week especially with everybody getting their Christmas presents to their family and loved ones,” said Bandfield.

When asking about getting things on time, Bandfield says she doesn’t want her customers to have to worry about that.

“Bring your packages to us, we’ll try to make it the most inexpensive way possible that you can get it to your loved ones.”

The UPS store recommends that you get your packages out no later than December 22nd for expedited shipping. If you’re looking to get your loved one that gift one time, the time to move is now.

Different companies likely have different time periods for when they can ship things by so be sure to check. For more on holiday shipping and when to send out your gifts, please go visit our website.