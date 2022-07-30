Pacon teams up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Shallotte

Shallotte, NC (WWAY)– A national company which has a local location in Brunswick County teamed up with Habitat for Humanity over the weekend to give back to the community.

Pacon worked with Habitat For Humanity on Saturday to build a home in Shallotte for people in need

Pacon is a manufacturing and development company that has a passion of serving others and its community.

Pacon’s HR and Safety Specialist, BJ Egidio, told us more about Pacons purpose for this project…

“We’re out here doing siding on a home for Habitat for Humanity. Pacon is just really big about giving back to our community, we’re a local business here in Brunswick and we’re excited to get started just giving back to the community.”

The Habitat will ultimately decide who will receive the home based on their requirement criteria.