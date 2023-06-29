‘Parents Bill of Rights’ headed to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk

(Photo: Ellora Remington / USAF)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The senate passed the controversial ‘Parents Bill of Rights’ Thursday afternoon.

The bill is now headed to Governor Roy Cooper, who is expected to veto it.

The bill would ban discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in public schools, from kindergarten to fourth grade.

It would also stop teachers and staff from keeping a student’s secrets from parents.

Sponsors of the bill say they heard from parents having a hard time getting schools to give them information about their children and what the students are learning.

Opponents say students questioning their sexuality or gender identity often confide in teachers or counselors at school before talking to their families.

They worry the bill could cause undue danger for children who come from households that may not be accepting of LGBTQ people.