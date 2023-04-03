‘Park in the Dark’ event being held at Carolina Beach State Park

Carolina Beach State Park is offering visitors the chance to hike through the woods at night (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve every wanted to hike through the woods in Carolina Beach after the sun has set, you have the chance on April 10th.

A night hike with Ranger Jesse Anderson will allow visitors to explore the park after dark.

Attendees will be able to look and listen for the sounds of those who are active after the sun goes down.

You will learn facts, myth, and lore as you explore the lives of frogs and toads, owls, nightjars, spiders, goatsuckers, and more.

Anyone interested should plan to meet at the Visitor Center at 7:00 p.m.

The event will involved walking for approximately two hours, totaling around one mile.