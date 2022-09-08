Park Service urges beach safety after finding evidence sea turtle fell into man-made hole

Park officials say a sea turtle fell into a hole when coming ashore to nest (Photo: NPS photo / J. Lander)

CAPE HATTERAS, NC (WWAY) — Although we are officially past sea turtle nesting season, officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say a turtle came ashore recently and apparently fell into a hole.

The group says it’s important to keep beaches safe by filling in any holes you dig and follow the Leave No Trace principle. When holes aren’t filled in, they can become dangerous obstacles for emergency vehicles, humans and, in this case, sea turtles.

From the tracks left by the adult nesting sea turtle, the National Seashore says they can see she accidently fell into a man-made hole. They say falling into this hole deterred her from laying a nest, but luckily she made it out on her own.

Unfortunately, not all turtles or hatchlings are this lucky and can be injured or become stuck, leaving them open to predators and exposure.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the final sea turtle nest of the season last year was found on October 31st.