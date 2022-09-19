Parking lot party held to let business owners “test” space

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Uniting businesses in the Cargo District, that’s the goal of an event held over the weekend in Wilmington.

Every month the public is invited for a free co-working day, a way to test the space and see what it has to offer.

Vendors get a chance to experience the community and learn more about the cargo district, according to Kristen Mckee, the area is growing and business is good.

“We’re just trying to get locals to know that the cargo district exists and we’re trying to make it a destination for everyone,” she said. “The third Sunday of everyone, we’re going to do a parking lot party with live music or a DJ, lots of vendors, and hopefully lots of food trucks.”

No appointment is needed, just show up anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., the day of the event.