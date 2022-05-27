Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy holds event in memory of Veterans

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- A Memorial Day review was put on by the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy and was held in Elizabethtown Friday morning.

The event started with the playing of the national anthem.

Local leaders and members of American Legion Post 404 were in attendance.

The Memorial Day review included military honors, a gun volley salute, and the playing of taps.

Those in attendance paused for 21-seconds of silence in honor of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Memorial Day is a day for reflection, according to Cadet Maj. Justin McAllister

“Many people think that Memorial Day is a day to celebrate the kick-off the beginning of summer, you know grilling season, things like that,” said McAllister. “But it’s really a somber occasion for us to remember those who paid that sacrifice.

“And those who, every day go and protect us, and keep us safe, you know, protect the freedoms that we hold so dear to our hearts.”

According to event organizers, the history of ‘Reviews’ can be traced to the Middle Ages.