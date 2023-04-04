Peanut processor creating 44 jobs in Bladen County

A peanut processor is bringing jobs to Bladen County (Photo: Daniella Segura / CC BY 2.0)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Severn Peanut Company, a peanut sheller, is bringing more jobs to Bladen County.

The company will invest $17 million to upgrade and renovate its facility in Elizabethtown for peanut butter production and create 44 new jobs in the process.

“Severn Peanut Company in Elizabethtown continues to create good jobs which spotlights our world class farmers and diverse workforce which help make North Carolina the best state to do business,” Governor Cooper said. “We know agriculture is the heart and soul of our economy.”

Headquartered in North Carolina for more than 75 years, Severn Peanut, a division of Meherrin Agricultural & Chemical Company, shells and processes peanuts for growers and retailers. The multi-generation, family-owned parent company is vertically integrated with shelling, roasting, and packaging services for its North Carolina-grown peanuts. Severn will upgrade equipment and renovate the Elizabethtown operation to produce bulk peanut butter, according to a press release.

Although salaries for operators, technicians, supervisors, and managers will vary by position, the overall average annual wage is $41,984. These new jobs will have a potential annual payroll impact of more than $1.8 million for the community.

“Providing most of the nation’s in-shell peanuts, North Carolina ranks fifth in the nation for peanut production,” added N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our agricultural legacy, manufacturing prowess, and innovative industry support help agribusinesses thrive in our state and improve the economic prosperity of rural North Carolina.”