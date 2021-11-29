Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Carolina Beach Road

Wilmington Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.

The incident happened on Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard around 8:30 pm.

The victim, a 40-year-old male, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The driver did not flee the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to please seek an alternate route at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.