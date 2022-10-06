Pedestrian killed in accident near Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning on SR1134 near Shallotte.
The crash happened around 6:40 am while a person was standing in the road picking up debris from a previous crash.
A 2007 GMC SUV struck the person, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the SUV remained at the crash site.
The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Jon Downey of Shallotte.
Law enforcement says the driver of the SUV will not face charges.