Pedestrian killed in accident near Shallotte

A person was hit and killed early Thursday morning near Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning on SR1134 near Shallotte.

The crash happened around 6:40 am while a person was standing in the road picking up debris from a previous crash.

A 2007 GMC SUV struck the person, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the SUV remained at the crash site.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Jon Downey of Shallotte.

Law enforcement says the driver of the SUV will not face charges.