Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident

A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday evening in Wilmington (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while crews were on scene.

No further information is available at this time.