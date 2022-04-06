Pedestrian struck, killed in Novant NHRMC parking area
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the visitor parking area at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
According to a Novant Health spokesperson, it happened Tuesday night around 8:50pm at the health system’s 17th Street campus. The name, age and sex of the victim have not yet been released.
The Novant spokesperson says based on the initial investigation, no charges against the driver are expected.