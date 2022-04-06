Pedestrian struck, killed in Novant NHRMC parking area

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the visitor parking area at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

According to a Novant Health spokesperson, it happened Tuesday night around 8:50pm at the health system’s 17th Street campus. The name, age and sex of the victim have not yet been released.