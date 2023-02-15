Pender County Board of Education member resigns to join Board of Commissioners

Brad George's resignation will go into effect on February 21

Brad George (left) is expected to fill the vacancy left by Jimmy Tate (right) on the Pender County Board of Commissioners. (Left Photo Courtesy: Pender County, Right Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Board of Education member Brad George is resigning from his elected office to join the Board of Commissioners.

The longtime board member has been appointed to fill the vacancy left behind by former Commissioner Jimmy Tate after Tate resigned last month.

George read his resignation letter aloud during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

“Dear Board Members, Please accept this as my formal resignation from my elected position as district 5 representative with the Pender County Board of Education. My final day will be February 21, 2023 at 15:59. I will be accepting an appointment to the Pender County Board of Commissioners which will be taking place on February 21, 2023 at 16:00. I am grateful for the citizens of Pender County for allowing me to serve on this board for the past 10 years,” George said.

The Board of Education approved George’s resignation and wished him well.