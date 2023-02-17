Pender County breaks ground on new water tower

Officials broke ground Friday on a new water tower (Photo: Pender County Tourism)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County officials broke ground at the construction site of a new water tower and well fields Friday.

“This infrastructure project is important to Pender County,” said Jackie Newton, Chair of the Pender County Board of County Commissioners. “We’re increasing the water capacity in Hampstead and Scotts Hill by approximately 750,000 gallons per day and most importantly will improve fire flow in the Scotts Hill area.”

The Pender County Utilities projects includes construction of a new 500,000-gallon tank and three well facilities.

“The tank and one well will be located adjacent to Pender EMS & Fire Station 18 in Scotts Hill,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Utilities director.

The additional two wells will be constructed adjacent to South Topsail Elementary School on Hoover Road and the existing Hampstead elevated water tank on US17 near Topsail High School.

The total project cost is $13,187,000 and has a scheduled completion date of May 12, 2024.