Pender County commissioners approve raises for EMS, fire employees

In a four to one vote, Pender County Commissioners approved 25-percent worth of raises for Pender EMS and Fire employees.

On top of the raises, the commissioners approved around $180,000 from the general fund for the raises to kick in immediately.

EMS and Fire Chief Everett Baysden says this will help them remain competitive and give their first responders much-needed raises.

“This is the largest increase in tax money that’s ever been asked for at one time. I know it was hard for the commissioners to swallow, it’s hard for me to swallow as a taxpayer,” Baysden said. “However, we have to compete with the market.”

County Commission Chair David Piepmeyer was the only dissenting vote. He expressed concern for the next fiscal year for the taxpayers in the county. With the Pender County Board of Education requesting the commissioners approve a resolution to put a $177-million construction bond on the ballot in November, Piepmeyer says he couldn’t make decisions without considering other things on the agenda.

County Commission Vice Chairman David Williams says they had to consider the taxpayers and the health and safety of those taxpayers.

“A lot of times you’re walking that line on what you absolutely can afford to do and what you absolutely have to do,” Williams said.

Baysden says EMS is currently down 14 out of 27 paramedics. If it gets any lower, it’s a critical staffing issue.

“They’ve worked through COVID, no days off. We’ve got guys, you heard one young man mention that he’s got 150 hours on this pay period. My people are overworked, they’re tired, but they have stuck with us. I give them kudos, they have not let us down,” Baysden said.

EMS and Fire Lieutenant Steven Yopp says many people, including himself, work second jobs to make ends meet. This on top of an already tiring schedule.

“Every morning we get up and we may have had two hours of sleep in a 36-hour shift. It’s not uncommon at all,” Yopp said.

The raises are timely. This week is National EMS Week. EMS Division Chief Stacey Wright says this on top of the “thank yous” from the community means a lot.

“It just shows this group their worth. In my opinion, they’re worth a lot more than that but it’s a good start,” Wright said.