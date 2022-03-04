Pender County Commissioners discuss county projects ahead of the new fiscal year

ENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Officials gathered at the Pender County Annex in Hampstead on Friday for a retreat to discuss goals for the county ahead of the next fiscal year, addressing a long list of issues that may impact the county for years to come.

Pender County Board of Commissioners discussed past and future projects that will help provide services to more residents, and also improve infrastructure.

They also discussed the need to adapt projects to accommodate rapid growth, and reviewed the county’s finances.

“How we can best use the county’s money –and for the future and we got a lot of needs for the county schools, construction, a new jail, a lot of other county building we’re having to look at,” said Commissioner Fred McCoy.

New projects discussed included land acquisition, facilities, and parks and recreation. The county expects these projects to connect more residents with services closer to their homes.

“There’s just a lot of space needs that we’re trying to address, and we’re trying to distribute services as equitably as we can in a 900 square mile county, which can be a challenge,” said Commissioner David Williams.

County Manager Chad McEwen says the meetings were productive, and showed that the county is moving in a positive direction with its economic growth.

” For the average citizens, it should be a very positive message that the county is being very proactive on addressing the needs from infrastructure, from parks, from schools, standpoint,” said Chad McEwen,